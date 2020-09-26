Police: 2 arrested, gun recovered following chase involving scooter in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested on firearm charges after police say they ran multiple red lights and crashed a scooter in Boston on Friday night.

Officers patrolling Hampden Street in Roxbury around 9:40 p.m. saw people on a motorized scooter not wearing helmets while traveling on Dudley Street, police said.

Officers tried to pull over the scooter, when the driver fled the scene and drove in the wrong direction toward Reading Street, police said.

The scooter ran multiple red lights before crashing into a person on the sidewalk, according to police.

Both men on the scooter fled the scene and officers heard the sound of a metallic object hitting the ground during their chase, police said.

A loaded pink and silver Cobra 380 Auto was recovered and both suspects, Terrance Porter, 18, of Boston, and Cristian Rivera, 21, of Brockton, were placed under arrest, police said.

They are expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Porter also will be charged with failure to stop for a police officer and unlicensed operation.

