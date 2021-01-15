BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people driving a car containing firearms, ammunition, and a ballistic vest were arrested after they crashed in Brockton early Friday morning following a police chase, authorities said.

A trooper patrolling Route 28 in Milton around 2 a.m. located a Mercedes-Benz sedan that had been sought by Boston police in connection with a shots-fired call on Jan. 2, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Two other troopers responded to the area and the three state police patrols attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 24 southbound in the area of Exit 19.

The driver allegedly refused to stop, accelerated and exited onto Route 27 into Brockton, and a pursuit began.

After the pursuit was terminated, the vehicle continued at a high-rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a pole at the intersection of Route 27 and West Avenue, state police added.

Troopers and Brockton police officers responded to the crash scene and reportedly arrested Jhovanni Jackson, 21, of New York, and Aquan A. Hudson, 22, of Brockton.

Both suspects were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two loaded handguns, two Kahr magazines, one 33-round large capacity magazine, 48 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a ballistic armor vest carrier were reportedly found in the vehicle.

Jackson is under state police guard pending his release from the hospital, at which point he will be booked on charges including illegal possession of firearms, carrying loaded firearms, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, multiple motor vehicle offenses, use of body armor in a felony, resisting arrest, and refusing to identify himself to police.

Hudson is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on charges including illegal possession of firearms, carrying loaded firearms, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

