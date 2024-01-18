BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police arrested two individuals last week, the result of a months-long investigation that also recovered hundreds of pounds of drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

Mukunda Znajmiecka and Clifford Saint-Jean were arrested in Braintree on January 11 after authorities executed multiple search warrants in Randolph and Braintree, which officials said turned up “approximately 763 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.5 million, numerous boxes of THC candy, numerous jars of THC Oil and $468,713 in cash.”

Znajmiecka, 37, of Braintree, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana Over 100 Pounds, Possession of a Class C Substance (psilocybin mushrooms), Possession of a Class E Substance (steroids), and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

Saint-Jean, 25, also of Braintree, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana Over 100 Pounds and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

A third individual, a 34-year old male also from Braintree, was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

“This significant drug seizure is an excellent example of the multi-agency collaboration that helps to make our communities safer,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement. “I would like to commend the members of the Randolph Police Drug Control Unit and thank our law enforcement partners for their work conducting this thorough and expansive investigation.”

Both Znajmiecka and Saint-Jean were arraigned in Quincy District Court on January 12. Znajmiecka pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Saint-Jean also pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail. Both are due back in court on February 14.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)