Police: 2 arrested in brazen daylight Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dorchester Monday that left one person injured, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 24 Bishop Joe L. Smith Way about 12:45 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a man had just gotten out of a vehicle and shot toward a group of people, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a post on the Boston Police Department’s website.

After tracking the vehicle and suspects back to an address on Cunningham Street, police conducted a motor vehicle stop after noticing the suspects and a group of other men in a gray car near the intersection of Dudley and East Cottage streets.

After executing a search warrant at the address on Cunningham Street, Jamaal Reese, 26, of Marblehead, and Tre A. Lankford, 26, of Winthrop were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Reese is facing firearm-related charges. Lankford is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

