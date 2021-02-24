LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl in her system after falling unconscious inside a vehicle at a truck stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire back in November 2020, authorities said.

Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, and Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Londonderry police.

Geremia also faces three counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive toddler at the RMZ Truck Stop on Rockingham Road around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, began performing CPR on the 1-year and 9-month-old girl until paramedics arrived, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by the state’s medical examiner showed the cause of the girl’s death to be acute fentanyl intoxication, police added.

After several months of investigating, the Londonderry Police Department Detective Unit, in consultation with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office, applied for and was granted arrest warrants for Geremia and Cote.

They were apprehended Tuesday at an address in Northfield, police said.

Geremia and Cote are being held on $10,000 cash bail pending their arraignment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact lead investigator Det. Sgt. Daniel Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or (603) 425-5922.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)