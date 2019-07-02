Police: 2 arrested in connection with Quincy bank robbery

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are in police custody in connection with a bank robbery in Quincy on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at the TD Bank on Adams Street learned that a black man had just entered the bank, passed a note suggesting he had a gun, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation led police to an address on Loring Street, where two people were taken into custody.

One of the people was arrested on charges of armed robbery.

The other was arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

No additional information was immediately available.

At 11:00am, TD Bank North on Adams St was robbed by a black male who alluded to a gun. Investigation led detectives to 52 Loring St, where 2 individuals were taken into custody. Inv is still ongoing pic.twitter.com/Hi9E0JfFOS — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) July 2, 2019

