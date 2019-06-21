Police: 2 arrested in gang-related stabbing at Suffolk Superior Court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men have been arrested in connection with a gang-related stabbing at Suffolk Superior Court earlier this year, state police announced on Friday.

Jeffrey Toney, 23, and Jerrell Greene-Martin, 18, were arrested Thursday and booked at the Boston Police District B-2 station on assault charges stemming from a non-fatal stabbing at the courthouse on Jan. 2, state police said.

An investigation revealed that the stabbing, which left a 23-year-old Dorchester man injured, followed an altercation between a group of several young men.

Greene-Martin had his bail on a prior case revoked and was ordered held on $25,000 cash.

Toney also had his bail on a prior case revoked and was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail.

Both are slated to return to court in several weeks for pretrial hearings.

