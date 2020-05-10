Police: 2 arrested, officer kneed after armed robbery in Boston

When officers searched the building they found the man who allegedly robbed the pair at gunpoint, police said. They also found the stolen cash inside an apartment, along with another man who kneed an officer in the lower body, police said.

Brandon Pight, 27, of Boston was charged with armed robbery and receiving stolen property and Walter Dew, 46, of Boston was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and receiving stolen property. Both will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The stolen car and other suspect remain at large and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

