Police: 2 arrested on weapons charges in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested on Friday after police say they were unlawfully carrying loaded fire arms in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a person with a gun just after 11:30 p.m. on Humbolt Avenue found a group of about 20 people and the two suspects, identified as Jamie Reason, 28, of Everett and a 17-year-old male, police said.

As officers approached the suspects they separated from the group and attempted to flee, but were apprehended a short time after, police said. Two loaded firearms were seized by police.

Reason will be arraigned on multiple charges in Roxbury District Court and the juvenile will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)