Police: 2 arrested on weapons, drug charges after Canton crash uncovers loaded gun

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Worcester men are facing weapons and drug charges after police say a loaded firearm was found during an investigation Monday.

Troopers responding to reports of a vehicle crash into the woods on the Exit 12 onramp to Route 95 northbound in Canton around 2 a.m. found Ernest Appiah, 26, and Phillip Mintah, 31, standing outside the vehicle calling for help, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and noticed a live 9 mm ammunition round laying on the passenger side floor.

Neither Appiah nor Mintah possessed a license to carry a firearm and were immediately placed in handcuffs.

K-9 officer Necko and his partner were called to the scene and were able to locate a loaded a 9mm Springfield XD loaded with five rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber a short distance away from the vehicle, according to state police.

Further investigation led troopers to find a small amount of a substance believed to be cocaine in Minah’s pants.

Neither man admitted responsibility for the crash.

Both were arraigned in Stoughton District Court on several weapons charges including, possession of a firearm, and improper storage of a firearm and well as drug possession charges.

