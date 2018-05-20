Police: 2 Boston men arrested after gun found in stolen vehicle

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men will be arraigned on weapons charges Monday after police say they were caught with an illegal handgun in a stolen car.

Brian Ortiz, 18, of Dorchester, and Romeo Miller, 20, of Mattapan, were arrested about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by officers who pulled over a stolen Honda Civic on 47 Mount Ida Road in Dorchester, police said. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded .380 caliber Lorcin model L380 handgun.

Both Ortiz and Miller are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

