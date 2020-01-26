Police: 2 Boston men arrested on gun, drug charges after stopping in no parking zone

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing firearm and drug charges after officers found a loaded handgun and marijuana in their car after it was parked in a no parking zone Saturday, police said.

Officers on patrol on West Boundary Road at 2:15 a.m. saw a car with two people inside parked in a posted no parking zone, police. said. When the officers approached the car they allegedly saw several glass jars containing marijuana on the rear seat, and after searching the car allegedly found a loaded .380 Smith & Wesson handgun with a removed serial number.

Tupac Simmons, 23, and Alejandro Padilla, 19, both of Boston, were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of class D drugs with intent to distribute and trespassing. They will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

