Police: 2 Boston men arrested on weapons charges after loaded gun found during traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing weapon charges after police found a folding knife and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in Boston early Monday morning.

Officers patrolling the area of Dudley Street and Brook Avenue around 2:30 a.m. spotted a vehicle traveling towards them with its high beams on and pulled the driver over after they noticed the vehicle had a defective brake light and no inspection sticker, according to police.

After noticing the front passenger making “several sporadic movements,” the officers approached and allegedly found a bottle of alcohol in the rear passenger compartment and an open bottle of alcohol in the passenger’s lap.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a folding knife and a firearm loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Officers arrested the driver, Dyshan Allen, 28-years-old, of Dorchester, and the passenger, John Silva, 27-years-old, of West Roxbury on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm.

Allen faces an additional charge of firearm violation with a prior violent/drug crime.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

