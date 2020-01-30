Police: 2 Boston men facing weapons charges after guns found during traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing weapons charges after police say two illegal handguns were found during a traffic stop in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday.

An officer who stopped a vehicle for running a red light at the intersection of Schiller and Minden streets around 6 p.m. arrested the driver, Emerson Baez, 19, of Dorchester, for not having an active driver’s license, according to Boston police.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber firearm in a backpack in the back seat and a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber firearm in another backpack in the trunk.

Both Baez and his passenger, Jefferson Baez, 21, of Roxbury, were arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Baez was also arrested on a charge of possessing a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

They are expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

