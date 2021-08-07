PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Boston men were shot to death early Saturday outside a Rhode Island nightclub, police said.

Providence police were called to the Fuego Lounge around 2 a.m. and found one man dead and a second in critical condition. Police said the second man died at Rhode Island Hospital less than an hour later.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names but said they were ages 29 and 27 and were from Boston.

