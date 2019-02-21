Police: 2 brothers arrested for 2014 rape of female child

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they arrested two brothers Thursday who were wanted for the 2014 rape of a female child.

This week, Marlborough police investigating the rape obtained warrants for Dennis Orellana, 34, of Westborough, and Hilin Orellana, 26, of Marlborough, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

State police began working to locate the suspects, and surveillance was established of potential addresses where the suspects might be.

Police went to two apartments in Westborough and Marlborough Thursday morning and located Dennis Orellana in Westborough and Hilin Orellana in Marlborough, according to police.

