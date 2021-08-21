WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) -

Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a four-day-old baby that was eventually found safe after a two-hour search in Worcester Saturday, police said.

When officers responded to reports of a missing baby on Southbridge Street at 9:15 a.m., a woman told them she and her four-day-old child got a ride from a Millbury woman she had met on Facebook to go get coffee. When the mother briefly went into a gas station on Southbridge Street, the other woman, identified as Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, drove away with the baby, police said.

Police searched the area and found the car in Shrewsbury at 10:10 a.m., but Lauziere-Cuevas were not inside, police said. Shortly after noon, officers responded to reports that a man had left a baby at a Subway on Lincoln Street and the child was found safe and unharmed.

Police found Lauziere-Cuevas and the man, identified as Daquan Jefferson, 23, of Worcester, at a Wendy’s on Lincoln Street and arrested them both. They were each charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)