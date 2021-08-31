A man and woman from New Hampshire are facing child endangerment charges after police say the man crashed his vehicle multiple times while impaired behind the wheel with a baby passenger, officials said.

Troopers responding to multiple reports of a vehicle operating erratically on I-93 northbound in the area of the Hooksett Toll Plaza learned that it had crashed at least twice into the concrete barriers and into a guardrail before the driver was located near the I-89 junction, according to state police. After crashing again, police say the driver stopped in the parking lot of an Irving gas station on Route 3A in Bow.

The driver, Nathan Rabbitt, 35, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after a suspension, and disobeying a police officer.

The female passenger, Cassandra Thomas, 32, of Lacona, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

An 8-month-old baby in the back seat was taken to the hospital as a precaution and turned over to a family member.

Rabbitt is expected to be arraigned in Concord 6th District Court Sept. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-223-4381.