Police: 2 charged after trying online to lure 13-year-old into sex in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges of illegally using a computer after attempting to lure who they believed to a be 13-year-old into having sex with them, according to Merrimack, N.H. police.

Officers working with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated both men. One allegedly sent explicit messages to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl and tried to lure her to a predetermined location for sex and the other both sent and attempted to solicit sexually explicit images of someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl before trying to lure her to a predetermined location for sex.

Jean Maxi Jr., 34, of Fitchburg, was charged with illegally using computer services and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Jan. 6 at Hillsborough County Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance.

Candido Garcia Collazo, 28, of Nashua, N.H., was charged with illegally using computer services. He was scheduled be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Jan. 3.

