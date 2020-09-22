Police: 2 charged in Tewksbury bank robbery

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after robbing a bank in Tewksbury Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at the Santander Bank on Livingston Street at 10 a.m. were told the suspects fled in a white Ford Ranger. Police allegedly found two people with money from the bank in the truck on Shawsheen Street.

Nicolas O’Neil, 37, of Methuen and Sara Diaz-Lebel, 36, of Methuen were charged with unarmed robbery and O’Neil was charged with possession of a class B substance and four warrants. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)