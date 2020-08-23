Police: 2 charged with stealing, defacing thin blue line flag in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after police say they defaced a thin blue line flag they stole from a home in Hingham.

Officers responding to an anonymous tip about a flag pole and thin blue line flag that may have been stolen by two men last Saturday viewed two social media posts that showed the flag and flagpole being smashed into the ground, police said.

Another video allegedly shows one of the men tearing off a thin blue line sticker from the back window of a car parked on Derby Street, according to police.

Later in the day, a Hingham resident reported that her flag and pole had been stolen overnight and a neighbor had spotted them on social media, police said.

The social media posts matched those that were sent to Hingham police prior.

Both men were identified and interviewed by officers, police said. They are being charged with larceny under $1,200 and with defacing property.

The men, both 18 years old, are expected to appear in Hingham District Court at a later date.

