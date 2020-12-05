Police: 2 charged with trying to burn Waltham building

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been charged with trying to burn a Waltham electrical contracting company last month, officials said Saturday.

Police and firefighters responding to AMPS Electric on West Street on Nov. 29 found an incendiary device had been thrown through the window the previous night, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Friday, police arrested Michael Baker, 48, of North Reading and charged him with burning a building, conspiracy to burn a building, breaking and entering and destruction of property. Police also arrested Kaysea Baker, 33, of North Reading and charged her with burning a building and conspiracy to burn a building.

Both will be arraigned in Waltham District Court.

