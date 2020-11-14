Police: 2 cited after large underage party in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were ticketed after hosting a large party with underage drinkers in Cohasset on Friday that violated coronavirus restrictions, police said.

Officers responding to a reported party on Jerusalem Road home at 11 p.m. found 20 youths who were not social distancing or wearing masks in a small structure on the property, police said.

Police also allegedly found open containers of alcohol at the party.

Several attendees fled the scene and police called the parents of those who remained. The Cohasset School District was notified of the party, police said.

Police issued the two adult homeowners a $500 citation for violating the executive order forbidding indoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)