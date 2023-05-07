BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after two people were fatally shot and two others hospitalized following separate shootings in the city Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 8:30 p.m. found two victims, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The other was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Shortly after, police responded to another reported shooting in downtown Boston, where a man who was shot on Kingston Street showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A fourth man later showed up at a downtown Boston hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries. It is unclear where that man was shot.

None of the victims have been named.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.