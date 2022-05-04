SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have launched an investigation after two people were killed and two others were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash in Salem on Wednesday.

A car traveling northbound in the southbound lane on Highland Avenue hit four other cars around 4 p.m., police said.

The driver of the car going the wrong way and one of his passengers died in the crash. A second passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A person in one of the other cars was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was closed in both directions as police investigated the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

