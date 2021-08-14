HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanson on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Monponsett Street around 9:35 p.m. found a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had left the roadway and struck a pole.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanson police.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

