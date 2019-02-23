Police: 2 dead after plane crashes, catches fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed and caught fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported incident at the airport about 12:30 p.m. found a small aircraft that had crashed and two people who had been seriously injured, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The names of those who died in the crash have not been released.

A pilot at the airport told 7’s Kim Lucey that the plane that crashed appeared to be registered to a flight school.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Cessna 172.

A crime scene services unit has been called to the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the Fruit Street area.

The National Transportation Safety Board is assisting Mansfield police and state police with an investigation.

