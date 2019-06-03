Police: 2 dead in fiery crash on Connecticut highway

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State police say two people have died in a fiery crash involving three tractor trailers and a school bus on Interstate 84 in East Hartford.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of the highway were not expected to reopen to traffic fully until Monday evening.

The school bus was not carrying any children at the time of the crash shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday.

One of the rigs burst into flames after the crash.

Police did not immediately release information about the two people who died, or whether there were other injuries.

Connecticut State Trooper Greg Capps said while the westbound lanes of the highway are still closed the route 2 off-ramp to take 84 is open.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)