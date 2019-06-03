Police: 2 dead in fiery crash on Connecticut highway

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State police say two people have died in a fiery crash involving three tractor trailers and a school bus have been involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford.

The school bus was not carrying any children at the time of the crash in the westbound lanes shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday.

One of the rigs burst into flames after the crash.

Police did not immediately release information about the two people who died, or whether there were other injuries.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in East Hartford were closed after the crash and are not expected to fully reopen for several hours as the cleanup and investigation continues.

