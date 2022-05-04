SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Salem Wednesday.

A car going the wrong way on Highland Avenue hit four other cars around 4 p.m., police said. The driver of the car going the wrong way and one of his passengers died in the crash.

Traffic was closed in both directions as police investigated.

No other information was immediately available.

