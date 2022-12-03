WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left two people dead and resulted in other serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street around 12:20 a.m. determined the accident resulted in two fatalities and other serious injuries, according to a post on the Worcester Police Department’s Twitter page.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred this morning at about 12:20 AM near the area of 982 Grafton St that resulted in two fatalities and other serious injuries. More information will be released later today. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) December 3, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)