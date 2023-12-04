WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a wrong-way crash on Route 395 in Webster late Saturday night that left two people dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way operator on the southbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned that there was a crash near Exit 3, according to state police.

An investigation determined the driver of the first vehicle, a 31-year-old Auburn man, and the drive of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old Dayville, Connecticut woman, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Their names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)