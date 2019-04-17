Police: 2 dead, Massachusetts man wounded in Tennessee mall shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man apparently fatally shot a Pennsylvania woman and wounded a Massachusetts man outside an outlet mall near Great Smoky Mountains National Park before killing himself.

The gunman was identified as 21-year-old Leon Steven Jones of Newport-Sevierville, Tennessee.

The woman was 24-year-old Olivia Katel Cunningham of York, Pennsylvania. The wounded man, 75-year-old John Marr of Templeton, Massachusetts, was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition wasn’t known.

Sevierville police spokesman Bob Stahlke says all three were shot with a semiautomatic handgun. Investigators say it appears the shooter didn’t know either victim, who weren’t related.

Stahlke earlier told the Knoxville News Sentinel that there was no longer any threat, and the Tanger Outlets mall remained open except for a small area cordoned off as a crime scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)