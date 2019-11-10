Police: 2 dead, one injured after boats crash in NH lake

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a boat crash that left two dead and one injured at Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a boat crash on the north side of Bear Island at 6:10 p.m. found a 20-foot Sea Ray adrift, police said. A man on board was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening head injuries.

While investigating, troopers determined another vessel was likely involved in the crash and found evidence suggesting a vessel belonging to a missing boater was involved, police said. After searching the area of the crash, divers allegedly found another boat and a deceased man in 48 feet of water.

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe the two boats collided. Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Dave Ouellette at Marine Patrol, 603-227-2111.

