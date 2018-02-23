ROCHESTER, MA (WHDH) — Two dogs are being cared for by the Animal Rescue League after being surrendered by their owner.

One of the dogs – 2-year-old Bentley – was found severely dehydrated and emaciated.

Police said Bentley and the other dog were living in filth in a Rochester home.

The owner was charged with animal cruelty.

Both the dogs are at the facility in Brewster and are expected to recover.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)