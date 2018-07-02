Police: 2 Dorchester men arrested on gun charges Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Dorchester men were arrested on weapons charges Sunday in separate incidents that occurred less than five hours apart, police said.

The first incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Adams Street, when officers responded to a call for a person armed with a gun.

At the scene, officers were told by witnesses that 19-year-old Keion Rowell pulled out a loaded firearm and pointed it at someone else. While searching the area, police located Rowell outside a parked vehicle on East Sreet and recovered a loaded handgun wrapped inside a T-shirt.

Rowell was arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm.

Less than five hours later, officers responding to a report of shots fired on Norfolk Street in Mattapan spoke with 26-year-old Dimitri Harris, who was found yelling on a cellphone amid a group of people who had gathered nearby.

Officers canvassing the area located a loaded automatic pistol on the garage roof of a first-floor residence.

Harris was arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and trespassing.

Both were expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

