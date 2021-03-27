HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - State police arrested two drivers allegedly caught traveling more than 100 mph on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire overnight.

Trooper Kenneth McGrath monitoring southbound traffic witnessed a vehicle pass by at 122 mph, according to state police.

McGrath communicated with Trooper Brandon Rivard, who reportedly saw the same vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph a short distance away.

The troopers stopped the vehicle and placed the driver, identified as 22-year-old Shivam Gupta, of Quincy, Massachusetts, under arrest for reckless operation, state police said.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is set to be arraigned in Hooksett Circuit Court at a later date.

A short time later, Trooper Erin Frost was monitoring northbound traffic when she observed another vehicle traveling at 122 mph, state police said.

The driver, identified as William Breen Jr., 28, of Manchester, N.H., was pulled over and arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, and reckless operation, state police said.

He allegedly refused all requested testing.

A passenger in Breen’s vehicle was taken into protective custody and released to a sober party, state police added.

Breen was released on personal recognizance bail and is also scheduled to be arraigned at a later date in Hooksett District Court.

