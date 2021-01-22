BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing drug charges after leading a trooper on a pursuit before crashing their car and fleeing on foot in Western Massachusetts on Thursday, authorities said.

A trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Kia Optima with Connecticut plates seen speeding and operating erratically on Interstate 91 northbound in Greenfield around 7:05 p.m., but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, according to state police.

The Kia allegedly fled at an extremely high speed and the pursuit was terminated a short time after.

Around 7:45 p.m., Bernardston police notified state police that the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of the exit 28A off-ramp.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot, prompting a search by state and local police, as well as K-9 units.

Bernardston police found 25-year-old Raphael Cruz-Crespo, who is believed to be homeless from Connecticut, and Izabella Martin, 25, of New Britain, Conn., on Northfield Road around 9 p.m., state police said.

Troopers responded to the scene and confirmed that they were the two suspects who were in the Kia during the pursuit, state police added.

Cruz-Crespo and Martin were taken into custody and transported to Baystate-Franklin Medical Center for evaluation of potential injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers searching the Kia found two clear bags, one containing a white powder and the other containing a white chunky substance, believed to be about 33 grams of powder cocaine and about 47 grams of crack cocaine, respectively, state police said.

Cruz-Crespo, the driver of the Kia, also had warrants out of Connecticut, according to state police.

Cruz-Crespo is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws, two counts of trafficking cocaine, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation, speeding, and fugitive of justice.

Martin is also set to face a judge in Greenfield District Court on two counts of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

