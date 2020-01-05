Police: 2 facing gun and drug charges after car breakdown on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing gun and drug charges after their car broke down on I-93 in Boston Friday, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a disabled car on I-93 northbound before the O’Neill Tunnel found two men who urged the troopers to leave them alone, police said. Troopers allegedly discovered the driver, identified as Lucio Martinez, 22, of Somerville had a warrant for his arrest and open cases for attempted murder and firearms violations.

When troopers frisked the passenger, identified as Mario Mestanza-Moran, 23, of Revere, they allegedly found a knife and a bag containing 110 grams of cocaine. Troopers found a loaded 9mm Glock pistol and an extended magazine in the car, police said.

Martinez and Mestanza-Moran were charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a large capacity firearm in commission of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device. Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

