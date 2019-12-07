Police: 2 facing gun charges after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing firearm charges after officers reportedly found loaded guns after the pair fled a traffic stop and crashed into a pole in Roxbury Saturday, police said.

Officers patrolling on Ruggles Street at 2 a.m. pulled a car over for a red light violation and were approaching the vehicle when it sped off and turned left on Huntington Avenue, police said. Officers called in a description of the car and later found it crashed into a pole at the intersection of Huntington and Calumet Street, according to police.

When officers approached the car they allegedly saw a man, later identified as Zion Ford, 20, place an object in his waistband before fleeing on foot and a man later identified as Amani Perkins, 20, dropping an object before running away. Officers caught both man and allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 on Ford and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun where Perkins had been seen dropping an object.

Both Ford and Perkins were charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. They will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court

