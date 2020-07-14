Police: 2 facing slew of charges after traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were ordered held on high bail after troopers say they uncovered drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Fall River Monday.

Officers pulled 21-year-old Savon Gonsalves’s Chevy Traverse over on Columbia Street around 5 p.m. for excessive window tint and discovered he was driving on a suspended license, according to a release issued by state police.

While placing him under arrest, officers said they noticed evidence that indicated Gonsalves had recently taken part in the sale of narcotics.

Gonsalves’s passenger Serena Silva, 20, was also removed and police said that an investigation into the vehicle uncovered 15 grams of a substance suspected to be Fentanyl and 50 grams of a substance suspected to be Cocaine.

A loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory pistol which was reported stolen was also found.

Both Gonsalves and Silva were ordered held on $100,000 bail and are awaiting arraignment on a slew of firearm and drug trafficking charges.

