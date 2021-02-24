Police: 2 facing slew of charges after traffic stop uncovers illegal guns

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing a slew of firearms-related charges after police say they uncovered two illegal handguns and ammunition during a traffic stop in Boston Wednesday.

Officers pulled 24-year-old Rawquan Mason and his passenger 20-year-old Damare Mason over on Spencer Street in Dorchester around 10:30 a.m. when they noticed Raequan trying to conceal a small black bag under his arm, according to a release issued by the department.

Both men were removed from the car and officers inspected the bag that allegedly contained two partially loaded magazines and numerous loose rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

Two loaded .22 caliber handguns with obliterated serial numbers were then recovered from the car.

The two will appear in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

