Police: 2 firefighters, 1 teenager hospitalized after hazmat scare following Concord house fire

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters and a teenager were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a house fire in Concord triggered a potential hazardous materials situation, officials said.

A fire at a home on Old Bedford Road prompted firefighters to declare a Tier 1 hazmat situation.

Crews responding to the scene around 7:45 p.m. say they noticed an unusual substance cooking on the stove which prompted them to call State Police Fire Marshals and hazmat crews.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the teenager who lives in the home was trying to create a device that would emit smoke and colors, Concord Chief of Police Joseph O’Connor said.

“Any time you are putting things together and mixing them there is some danger of inhalation,” O’Connor said.

The firefighters were transported for precautionary reasons, according to the town’s fire chief.

The condition of the teen is unknown at this time.

O’Connor said he wants the community to know that they are safe at this time.

Crews are working to ensure the air in the home is free from toxins.

It is unclear if the teen will face charges.

No additional information was released.

