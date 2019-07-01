NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people found sleeping in an idling vehicle with heroin and pills inside were arrested on multiple drug charges in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to the idling car on a city street found 23-year-old Janelle Warren and 30-year-old Eric Wyatt, both of Nashua, who had been involved in an investigation that began in April into the sale of cocaine within the city, according to Nashua police.

A search of the vehicle reportedly resulted in the seizure of heroin and pills.

Warren and Wyatt were both arrested.

Warren was charged with three counts of second offense sale of a controlled drug — cocaine, second offense possession of a controlled drug — heroin/fentanyl, second offense possession of a controlled drug — Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, unsworn falsification, and breach of bail conditions.

Wyatt was charged with two counts of second offense sale of a controlled drug — cocaine, possession of a controlled drug — heroin/fentanyl, transporting drugs within a motor vehicle, breach of bail conditions, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)