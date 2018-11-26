WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Defective lights on a car led to the arrests of two gang members and the seizure of a gun in Worcester Sunday evening, police said.

An officer parked on Main Street by Benefit Street just after 6:30 p.m. observed a Green Nissan Maxima traveling with a defective taillight and a defective left license plate light. The officer began to follow the car, which increased speed until it stopped in the Family Dollar parking lot located at 731 Main St., according to police.

After requesting backup, the officer spoke with the driver, 18-year-old Juan Ruiz of Worcester, and the passenger, 27-year-old Hector Torres of Worcester, and allegedly noticed an open bottle of Hennessy Cognac that appeared to be half full by Torres’ feet.

Torres, who was asked to step out of the car following a records check, pushed on an officer’s chest in an effort to knock him off his feet and began to run away, police said. The officer chased after him and reportedly apprehended him within 20 feet of the car.

A violent struggle ensued, prompting Torres’ silver revolver to fall onto the ground, according to police. He allegedly grabbed hold of the gun and started to point the barrel in the direction of the officer’s face before the officer was able to swat it away. A backup officer ran over and helped place Torres into custody.

Meanwhile, Ruiz was placed under arrest for the open bottle of alcohol and questioned about his knowledge of the firearm in Torres’ possession.

Ruiz was charged with minor transporting alcohol, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of ammunition with an FID card.

Torres was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, firearm violation with three violent and/or drug crimes, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

The firearm was reportedly secured and confiscated as evidence.

The two men who were allegedly identified as members of a local gang are scheduled to appear in Worcester District Court on Monday.

