Police: 2 gay bars in Boston receive threatening phone calls

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two separate gay bars in Boston received threatening phone calls over the weekend, police say.

The first happened Friday night at dbar in Dorchester. The owner said it was a threatening and bigoted phone call and they contacted police immediately.

“My manager felt he was crazy on the phone and felt threatened. He called 911 like he’s trained to do and feel it was the right decision for the safety and security of everyone around,” said

Brian Piccini.

The second threatening phone call happened at The Alley in downtown Boston. The manager said the caller threatened to come shoot the place up. Police are investigating both incidents.

“We don’t take any threats lightly,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “Everybody should be able to enjoy any establishment that they wish to go into in the City of Boston. Whether it’s The Alley or dbar, you should be able to enjoy yourself peacefully.”

The owner of dbar also released a statement that read, in part: “We will continue to show our defiance towards intolerance by not giving into threats by standing united at dbar.”

“Our manager thought it was pertinent to call the local police. In this political age you can’t take chances,” Piccini said. “We stand for tolerance and felt we had to get the word out there.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)