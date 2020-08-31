Police: 2 high-volume fentanyl trafficking organizations dealt ‘crushing blows’ with drug seizures, arrests

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three law enforcement operations dealt “crushing blows” to two significant, high-volume fentanyl trafficking organizations last week, Massachusetts State Police said.

The operations led to the seizure of 6.5 kilograms of fentanyl, pills, a firearm, and a large quantity of currency suspected to be drug proceeds, according to state police.

Several suspects were also arrested, including one whom state police say was on a monitoring bracelet.

More information is expected to be released during a briefing with State Police Colonel Christopher Mason, Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent-in-Charge David Magdycz, Brockton Police Chief Emmanuel Gomes, and East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien at state police headquarters in Framingham at 11 a.m. Monday.

