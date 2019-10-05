Police: 2 hospitalized after crash between car, pedestrian in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Somerville that sent a motorist and a pedestrian to the hospital Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian took place at McGrath Highway and Broadway around 2:30 p.m., state police said.

The pedestrian and the operator were taken to Mass General Hospital for treatment.

No information on the cause of the crash or the victims’ condition was immediately available.

