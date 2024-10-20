BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered in Dorchester overnight as a shooting investigation got underway.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Glenway Street around 2 a.m. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

No additional information was immediately available.

