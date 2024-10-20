BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered in Dorchester overnight as a shooting investigation got underway.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Glenway Street around 2 a.m. found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox