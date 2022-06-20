NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a cafe in Newton Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Needham Street Monday afternoon found an SUV had crashed through the front of the Pressed Cafe, police said. The driver and her teenage daughter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two other teenagers in the SUV were not hurt, and no one in the cafe was hurt, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.The cause of the crash is under investigation.

